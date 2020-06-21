Low Visibility Across St Kitts-Nevis Due To Saharan Dust

Last Updated on June 21, 2020

Low Visibility Across Nevis

By: T. Chapman

The air quality across the Lesser Antilles has been categorized as “unhealthy”. With an alert level of (4), the air quality index is 140-180. It is expected to drop below 100 later tonight.

Currently, St. Kitts and Nevis is experiencing hazy skies. The Saharan Dust has reduced the air quality and visibility significantly. It will continue to have an effect on the islands over the next few days.

Persons who are sensitive to the change in air quality are strongly advised to take the necessary precautions.

In a communiqué issued yesterday, SCASPA’s Senior Met Officer, Elmo Burke said:

This is a regular phenomenon during this time of the year and our advice to persons with respiratory issues is to be aware of the characteristics of this hazard and how to protect yourselves from complications, as a result of the heaviness of the atmosphere.

Potential impacts, especially for sensitive people, of dust and particulate matter less than 10 micrometer in diameter:

