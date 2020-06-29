LOWLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION & MORELLA WEBBE SCHOLARSHIP FUND LAUNCHED

Last Updated on June 29, 2020

Photo: Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds at the launch of the Lowland Community Foundation and the Morella Webbe Scholarship Fund, held at the Cotton Ground Community Center.

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis, June 29, 2020 – Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, representative for St. Thomas Parish Constituency (Nevis 5) in the Nevis Island Assembly, launched the Lowland Community Foundation and the Morella Webbe Scholarship Fund at the Cotton Ground Community Centre on Sunday (June 28th).

The Lowland Community Foundation is a community spirited initiative designed to promote social and community development. The foundation will provide support and financial assistance to vulnerable persons within the St. Thomas Constituency.

Hon. Stapleton-Simmonds joined Mr. Hugh Charles (Community Activist) and Mr. Chesley Davis (Programme Chair) in remarking that “The St. Thomas’ community is a close knit community that is sometimes forgotten by the government when it is time for community development.” Mr. Hugh Charles inferred that one of the first projects to be established is a computer programme for the children of the St. Thomas’ Parish.

Hon. Stapleton-Simmonds indicated that the Morella Webbe Scholarship Fund will offer annual scholarships to two eligible students within the constituency to assist with textbooks and other educational resources. During the launch, the children of the late Morella Webbe and Sidondre Flemming, daughter of the late Makeshia Flemming, were awarded scholarships. During the presentation, Hon. Stapleton-Simmonds alluded that she shares a commonality with the recipients, as she too lost her mother at the tender age of two months. She pledged her continued support to the guardians of the receipts.

“This is an issue that has affected me personally and I am a perfect example of how community support can develop our youth.” – Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds.

Former St. Thomas’ Parish representative, Mr. Joseph Parry presented the first Morella Webbe Scholarship grants to Mourucia Webbe and Sidondre Flemming who are all presently attending Secondary School. During brief remarks, he stated that “This is a great start for our new representative (Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds) and I hope that she will continue to develop programs for the young people of St. Thomas.”

Hon. Stapleton-Simmonds concluded that she had delivered on two of her bi-election campaign promises through the launch of the Lowland Community Foundation and the Morella Webbe Scholarship Fund.

Disclaimer: This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and or commentaries. The views contained within are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE.

