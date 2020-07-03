MEDICINAL CANNABIS AUTHORITY TO BE CREATED IN ST KITTS NEVIS

Last Updated on July 3, 2020

By: T. Chapman

A Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) will be created to manage and regulate the industry in St. Kitts and Nevis, according Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

Speaking at his monthly press conference earlier today at the NEMA Headquarters, PM Harris mentioned that on a segment of the Leadership Matters Programme, a caller gave a reminder that the Cannabis/Marijuana Industry needs building out.

While agreeing that the Marijuana industry needs to be established, he said:

I assure the public that this is part of our plan to create new jobs, higher income streams for our people, and expand our pathways for growth and development particularly at this difficult economic time around the world.

According to PM Harris, the government will ensure that priority is given to locals in the development of the industry.

The Medicinal Cannabis Authority will be responsible for issuing various classes of licenses relating to the cultivation, processing, transportation, dispensing, manufacturing and export.

It is our wish that St Kitts and Nevis can become the hub for foundational science of Cannabinoid Medicine internationally and that we can take advantage, among other things, of the Primate Research facilities on island that have international repute, to expand our contribution to global public health products and services.

In due course, a Marijuana Czar will be appointed to champion the industry.

