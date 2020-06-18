Minister Brand commends Public Works Department workers on Nevis

Last Updated on June 18, 2020

Photo caption: (L-r) Ms. Melissa Allen, Manager of Nevis Fishermen’s Marketing and Supply Cooperative Society Limited, welcomes Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Communication and Works during a visit to the newly refurbished fisheries facility on June 17, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 17, 2020) — Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Communication and Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has commended employees at the Public Works Department for the renovation work they have been engaged in on government owned buildings and facilities in and around Charlestown.

The minister complimented the workers while he visited for work sites on June 17, 2020, for a first-hand look at works already completed at the Nevis Fishermen’s Marketing and Supply Cooperative Society Limited, the George Mowbray Hanley Market Complex, and ongoing at the former site of the Inland Revenue Department, located upstairs Horsford’s Valu Mart, and the Department of Agriculture at Prospect.

“Today we are here at the fisheries complex in Charlestown, visiting a number of sites that the Public Works Department has ongoing, and I am indeed delighted to see the finished product that they have done…

“For me the works here is on par with any work that you can see throughout the length and breadth of Nevis. They would have also undertaken the painting which I thought also gives a nice lift to the property. I believe the work here by the building works department of Public Works is of high quality and I want to thank the director and the manager of that department Mr. [Alister] Thompson for the high-quality work they would have exhibited here,” he said.

Included in the works completed at the Nevis Fishermen’s Marketing and Supply Cooperative Society Limited are the retiling of the floor, a complete refurbishing of the reception room, new furnishings and the painting of the facility.

Mr. Brand noted that work was also undertaken at the public market, another area in which hygiene is critical.

Photo caption: The new-look reception room at the recently refurbished Nevis Fishermen’s Marketing and Supply Cooperative Society Limited in Charlestown

“We felt that some of the areas there were less than acceptable to the general public and we went in and we have done the bathroom, changed the fixtures – the toilet, the vanity, the faucets and to ensure that the we give that facility also a major lift, and to create a better hygienic condition for the general public.

“We felt that that too was a critical component for the Public Works Department to have undertaken and we are also very satisfied with their work as well,” he said.

The minister continued to express satisfaction and singled out the Building Division within the Public Works Department for the good work they continue to do, to fulfill the ministry’s mandate to ensure that government buildings are looked after.

Meantime, Ms. Melissa Allen, Manager of Nevis Fishermen’s Marketing and Supply Cooperative Society Limited, express gratitude for the work undertaken at the facility and those who facilitated the request.

“I would like to thank the Hon. Spencer Brand, Minster of Works, Director of the Public Works Department Mr. Raoul Pemberton for responding to our requests. Without their assistance this would not have been possible, and once again I would want to say thank you.

Photo caption: Workmen from the Public Works Department constructing a cold storage facility at the Department of Agriculture’s Prospect farm on June 17, 2020

“I am grateful for this opportunity that the Public Works have put into the fisheries complex. We, the staff of the fisheries complex, are more comfortable in our daily operations ” she said.

Also present were Dr. Ernie Stapleton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Works; Mr. Raoul Pemberton, Director of the Public Works Department; Mr. Alister Thompson, Supervisor of the Building Division within the PWD; Mr. Denzil Stanley, Principal Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Communication and Works; and Mr. Lemuel Pemberton, Deputy Director, Department of Marine Resources in St. Kitts and Nevis.

