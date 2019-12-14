Miss Jamaica Wins Miss World

Miss Jamaica has been crowned the 2019 Miss World. Toni-Ann Singh won the competition at the Excel in London today, Saturday 14 December.

Singh won from a field of 114 contestants at the 69th edition of the pageant.

Singh now becomes the fourth Jamaican to win the title — Carole Joan Crawford in 1963, Cindy Breakspeare in 1976 and Lisa Hanna in 1993.

The 23-year old was born in Morant Bay, St. Thomas and is a recent graduate of Florida State University (FSU). She immigrated to the United States 14 years ago.

Miss France was second and Miss India third.

Miss Trinidad and Tobago did not make it into the top 15.

