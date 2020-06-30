Motorcyclist suffers serious hand injuries in motorcycle-car accident

Last Updated on June 30, 2020

By: Tito Chapman

A motorcyclist suffered serious hand injuries early Sunday afternoon during a motorcycle-car accident.

According to Police, they are investigating a traffic accident in Cayon in which one person was seriously injured.

The incident occurred at about 1:00 p.m. on June 28 and involved motorcycle PB 5364, which is owned and was being ridden by Esroy Mills of Cayon and motor car PA 4070, which is owned by Adrian Rodrigues and was being driven by Aston Richards of Cayon.

The circumstances are that Richards had moved off from a parked position and was heading towards the Basseterre direction and Mills was heading in the opposite direction when the two vehicles collided. Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force

Mills sustained serious injuries to the hand and was transported to the Joseph N. France Hospital via ambulance.

He is listed as being in a stable condition.

