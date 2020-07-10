Mustangs Indoor-Outdoor Track and Field Named Academic Team of The Year

Last Updated on July 11, 2020

Coach Greene with the 2019-2020 Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Academic Team of the Year

The Monroe College Mustangs women’s track and field team was announced as the top academic women’s track and field program in the NJCAA on Thursday. A feat the outdoor team has now achieved for the third consecutive year. While the indoor track and field team claimed the award for the second consecutive year.

Nevisian, Coach Shirvon Greene confirmed that the Mustangs earned both Academic Team of the Year awards by once again having the highest GPA of any team that competes in women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, spanning all three NJCAA divisions.

According to Greene, the indoor and outdoor track and field teams were identical since the cancellation of the outdoor track and field season. The teams both boasted a cumulative team grade-point average of 3.54 for the 2019-20 academic year.

The NJCAA announced that there were only six repeat champions among 27 participating programs, the Mustangs’ women’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams were named twice among those six teams.

Added to that, five different Mustangs from the women’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams, as well as the women’s cross country team, have qualified for the 2019-20 NJCAA All-Academic Team by earning a GPA over 3.60 or higher for the 2019-20 academic year.

Greene emphasized that Monroe College isn’t just about about sports.

Students are guaranteed a quality education coupled with top athletic success. S. Greene

The students will receive a certificate and have been featured on the NJCAA website hall of fame board.

The men’s team attained 3rd position on the the list of 52 with a 3.34 team average.

All of this wouldn’t be possible without team work. I would like to thank the students for their time and commitment. Also, special thanks to: Carol Genese, (Vice President – Academic Affairs and her assistant Alina Nazari along with their team. Shirvon Greene

Coach Greene also expressed gratitude to Athletic Director – Luis Melendez, Athletic Director of Compliance – Sandy Rodriguez and School President – Marc Jerome for providing the resources and making sure the team was always comfortable.

