Nevis confirms third COVID-19 case

By: Contributor

The Ministry of Health & Gender Affairs on Nevis announced confirmation of the third case of COVID-19 on the island yesterday, Saturday 4th, April, 2020.



The patient who is isolated, is a 66-year-old female. According to the ministry, she remains in stable condition.



With no recent travel history, her case in under investigation. According to the Ministry, aggressive contact tracing has commenced.



There are a total of 10 Covid-19 cases in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis to date of which 7 cases have been recorded on St. Kitts and 3 on Nevis.