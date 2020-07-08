Nevis COVID-19 Task Force Chair Dr. Judy Nisbett urges nationals and residents to adhere re-entry protocols

Last Updated on July 8, 2020

Photo caption: Dr. Judy Nisbett, Chairman of the Nevis COVID-19 EOC Briefing at the Emergency Operations Centre at Long Point on July 06, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 08, 2020) — Dr. Judy Nisbett, Chairman of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force, is appealing to nationals and residents desirous of returning to Nevis to adhere to the protocols in place before doing so.

Dr. Nisbett’s plea came when she made her presentation at a Nevis COVID-19 EOC Briefing at the Emergency Operations Centre at Long Point on July 06, 2020.

“Our borders remain closed to commercial flights. However, nationals and residents who have been unable to return to Nevis because of the closure of borders are now able to return. However, there is a process that must be followed and although I have explained a bit about it in the last briefing, persons are still not following that protocol or they aren’t aware.

“We are asking persons not to come to Nevis without prior approval from the Nevis Task Force and the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA). Do not attempt to enter without prior approval,” she stated.

Dr. Nisbett expressed hope that persons would have a clearer picture of the protocol in place for re-entry. She also gave a detailed explanation of the process, and the need to comply.

“When you apply you may not get here on the day you prefer because re-entry is phased. We cannot accept everyone at the same time. The process is as follows:

“The first thing that must be done is we are asking that persons write an email of application to the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force at covid19taskforce@niagov.com.

Application should include the following information:

Your full name as it appears in your passport, your date of birth, gender, your personal email address, your mobile number, occupation, proof of citizenship or residency, your home address here on Nevis, and a telephone number, and if there are any additional family members traveling with you, we need the same information about each family member.

Your travel information should include your port of embarkation, your proposed carrier and your proposed date of travel, that we have an idea of when you are going to come. If there is any other additional information you would want us to consider please include that.

The email must be sent if you wish to be considered for re-entry into Nevis. The anticipated time of processing is a minimum of five working days and you will receive an email confirming receipt of your application.

This application is taken to the task force and once the application is approved by the task force and by NASPA you will be notified by email and sent a Notice of Quarantine form to be signed and returned. Once that is signed and returned you can then start booking for your travel. You are then able to book your travel.

Having booked your travel, please send confirmation of intended arrival whether it’s by sea or air. Scan a copy of the passport ID page if that was not already sent in the initial email and confirm now the port of embarkation, your carrier and the date that you arrive and you send these details to the same email address: covid19taskforce@niagov.com

What will happen on arrival:

Once you arrive in country there will be health screening at the port of entry. All persons entering Nevis should observe all health and safety protocols including physical distancing and wearing of masks. You should disembark your carrier wearing a face mask.

All nationals and residents returning will be quarantined for 14 days in a government assigned quarantine facility. All nationals and residents returning will be quarantined for 14 days in a government assigned quarantine facility. I repeated that because we have a lot of requests asking to be quarantined at home. As of today July 6th, that is not the protocol.

Following clearance by immigration and custom officials you will be transported to the designated quarantine location, and this will be done in an assigned vehicle. So family, friends, private hired vehicles cannot transport you.

Each returning national or resident is responsible for meals and incidentals during this 14-day period, and once you apply you will get more information how that can be done.

At the quarantine site strict quarantine must be observed. This means that you must stay in your allocated space and limit contact with others for 14 days. So, no family members, no one whatsoever or other visitors will be allowed.

The penalty for risking the lives of others and breaking quarantine is serious. Should you breech or violate the Public Health Quarantine Regulations No. 2 of 2020 regarding quarantine and isolation you shall face a fine not exceeding $8,000.

While in quarantine, you will be monitored periodically by health officials for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. If showing any signs or symptoms you will be sampled for a COVD-19 test. If you do not show any signs or symptoms, after 14 days you will be sampled for COVID-19 test. So, having spent 14 days in quarantine. You will then be sampled for COVID-19 test.

Each returning national or resident is responsible for the cost of the COVID-19 test. If you test negative you will be permitted to return to your residence, and we expect that all persons continue to wear their masks in public once they are released from quarantine. They must observe the hygiene protocols of cough etiquette, sneezing into your elbow or tissue. You must wash your hands often with soap and water and if that’s not available to use a hand sanitizer and you must continue to observe physical distancing of six feet.

If, however, you test positive, you will be placed in isolation for at least 14 more days. This can extend to more than 14 days and you will be monitored by health officials continuously.

As of July 06, 2020, four cases of COVID-19 have been recorded on Nevis of which all have recovered. The last case was detected in April.

A total of 141 persons have been tested with 137 negative test results and four positives. Seventeen persons are currently in quarantine while a total of 255 persons have been released.

END

