Nevis Records 4th Covid-19 Case

The Ministry of Health & Gender Affairs on Nevis announced confirmation of the fourth case of COVID-19 just moments ago, Monday 6th, April, 2020.



The patient is a 35-year-old male who works in the tourism sector. According to the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, the patient is isolated at home.



With no recent travel history, his case is classified as imported and it is currently under investigation. According to the Ministry, aggressive contact tracing has commenced.



There are a total of 4 Covid-19 cases in Nevis while there are 7 cases on St Kitts, bringing the total number of cases in the Federation to 11.