Nevis Records First Case of Coronavirus

By: Staff Writer

On Monday, March 30, 2020 Nevis recorded its first positive result of COVID-19 taking the total number of confirmed cases in St. Kitts and Nevis to eight (8), 7 on St. Kitts.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after the Federal Ministry of Health would have announced five (5) cases on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The patient is a 51 year-old female who is a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, and resident on Nevis. According to a statement, the case was imported into the Federation from the United Kingdom on March 14, 2020. Since that time, the patient was quarantined.

The Federal Ministry statement said:



The Federal Ministry of Health wishes to advise the public that this patient would have been quarantined since arrival in the Federation. Now that confirmation of COVID-19 has been received the patient is subjected to compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others. The Ministry of Health on Nevis has already begun tracing the contacts of this individual and these contacts would be subject to strict quarantine and testing. The Federal Ministry of Health again reminds our citizens and residents of our individual and collective responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our Nation by following the advice of the public health authorities regarding infection and prevention control (IPC). There should be strict observance of quarantine regulations by remaining at home if you are placed on home/self-quarantine.



Persons who have been placed in mandatory isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19 must remain in the place of isolation at all times for the duration of the period. Anyone found violating quarantine or isolation regulations will be subject to fines of up to $8,000 and other penalties.