Nevis registers 1st Traffic Accident of 2020

Nevis recorded its first vehicular accident of the year in the wee hours of the New Year, Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

A two door Toyota jeep crashed in the vicinity of Nelson Spring, (Lower Cotton Ground) which left passengers and the driver nursing injuries.

According to reports, officers from the Fire and Rescue Services had to be called to the scene to assist with the extrication of the occupants who were unable to be freed otherwise. The tool that was used is called the Jaws of Life.



The occupants were rushed to the Alexandra Hospital where they remain hospitalised.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.