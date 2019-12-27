NEVIS WINS LEEWARD ISLANDS U17 TOURNAMENT

By: Tito Chapman

Team Nevis won the Leeward Islands U17 Cricket Tournament held in Antigua during the week of December 19.

Nevis won all of their games.

They beat host Antigua by 17 runs, St. Maarten by 95 runs, St. Kitts by 49 runs and Montserrat.

According to reports, the team had a good showing with the bat and ball. Half centuries were scored by Akadianto Willett, T’jari Clarke, Anderson Amurdan and Carlon Bowen Tuckett.

Among the wickets were: Onarje Amory, Reon Solomon and Akadianto Willett.

Willett was adjudged player of the tournament based on his all round performances.