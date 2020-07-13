NEVLEC schedules more power outages to facilitate system upgrades

Last Updated on July 13, 2020

Photo caption: Nevis Electricity Company Limited logo

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 13, 2020) —The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) wishes to inform its clients of planned power outages for the week commencing July 12, 2020.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Hamilton, extending from Hamilton Estate but not including Hamilton Estate to Sugar Mill Grove, on Tuesday 14th July, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

This is to energize the underground service of the Housing Development above Hamilton Estate.For the second planned outage for this week, NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder, Four Seasons to Cotton Ground Police Station that there will be an outage on Thursday July 16th 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00p.m.

This is to facilitate the upgrade of the Cotton Ground Feeder from Four Seasons to Dayton Gas Station.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to these interruptions.

END

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

