New fees added to vehicles accessing Charlestown Port

Photo Caption: Operations Manager at the Charlestown Port, Ken Pemberton at the Charlestown Sea Port on Friday December 13, 2019 stated that the new charging system will be implemented Monday December 16, 2019.

Date: December 12th, 2019

NASPA Long Point Nevis (December 12, 2019) – Effective Monday December 16, 2019, the Charlestown Sea Port will charge vehicles using the iron shed at the port ECD $2.00 per access to drivers and ECD $50.00 per month for business users to access the drive-in option at the port.

The announcement was made by the Operations Manager at the Charlestown Port, Ken Pemberton, who explained that the new system was implemented to monitor the flow of traffic and enhance security at the pier.

“A fee will be charged to enter the port. It is a deterrent, hoping that persons would, instead of driving on the pier dropping off a letter on the vessel or collecting a letter, we are asking you to walk so that they can ease the traffic on the pier and avoid congestion,” he explained.

Pemberton clarified that while there is a fee added, only vehicles that will be collecting heavy equipment will be afforded the opportunity to use the new system. Persons operating the vehicles owned by the Nevis Island Administration will be allowed access for free to conduct business of the administration.

Photo caption 2: Effective Monday December 16, 2019, vehicles using the iron shed at the Charlestown Sea Port will be charged to claim heavy duty items from the ferries.

The entrance includes an automated bar that will be placed in front of the entrance to the pier and will rise when the monies are added to the machine prior to driving up to the bar.

Pemberton used the opportunity to encourage persons to comply with the new system to provide better service to the Nevisian public.

“Please work with us as we pride to provide quality service, better service for all, in the island of Nevis,” he said.

-END-

Disclaimer:

This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and or commentaries. The views contained within are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE.