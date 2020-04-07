NIA TO LAUNCH APP NAMED NEVIS HEALTH TO MANAGE COVID-19 CASES

Photo caption: Collage of Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the NIA and homepage for the Nevis Health website to be launched by the Nevis Island Administration on Thursday April 09, 2020

By: T. Chapman

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has embarked on a new initiative to help in managing the number of COVID-19 cases on the island through a mobile App called Nevis Health.

In a statement released today, Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) stated that the new initiative will be launched in Nevis on Thursday, April 09, 2020.





The App was developed to track patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Nevis Health was built in conjunction with the New Fields Technology.

Persons can access the app from anywhere on the island once they have access to the internet. Users of the app would be able to download the App, register and then report symptoms.

According to Brandy-Williams, any information that is provided will be kept private and confidential, and could only be accessed by the health professionals.

The Junior Minister of Health urged persons with flu-like symptoms to sign up as soon as possible.

She said:

I’m encouraging those who have been in contact with persons who have travelled or anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms to sign up as soon as possible.

Remember we are in this together, and only a coordinated approach will enable us to fight this dreaded disease.

To sign up: persons are asked to visit the website: https://kn.unhin.org/