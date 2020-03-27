NO NEED FOR UPSURGE IN SHOPPING AS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS HAS AN ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF FOOD, SAYS PM HARRIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 26, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is advising citizens and residents that there is no need for “panic shopping,” in light of Tuesday’s (March 24) confirmation that the Federation recorded its first two cases of the COVID-19 disease (Novel Coronavirus).

Shortly after the confirmed cases were announced, there was an unusual upsurge in shopping across the country.

However, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, while delivering brief remarks to the nation on Wednesday, March 25, urged citizens and residents to shop responsibly as “there is no need for any panic shopping at this time.”

“I want to assure you that St. Kitts and Nevis has an adequate supply of food at this time. Our suppliers have all indicated that their stocks can last for almost two months and that their cargo ships are coming on a weekly basis. Just this week, for example, wholesalers and retailers have received supplies on King Ocean, Tropical and Crowley shipping lines, among others. And they all confirm that supplies of protein, of vegetables and other products are adequate.”

In fact, by the end of this week, a total of 123 shipping containers will have arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis via the various shipping agencies.

On Tuesday, March 24, Tropical Shipping St. Kitts and Nevis brought in a total of 62 containers in the Federation. On Monday, March 23, King Ocean brought in a total of 17 containers, while Crowley (29) and Mimer (7) accounted for another 36 containers on Wednesday. An additional two containers came in via the Orion vessel today, Thursday.

The Geest, which is a monthly vessel operated out of Europe, is expected to arrive tomorrow, Friday, March 27 with 6 containers of food stuff and other toiletries.

As of 4:00 pm ON Thursday, March 26, there still remained only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Let me reiterate that there is no need for panic and to assure all our citizens that everything is being done to mitigate any impact that we might have, and of course to protect you, our people,” Prime Minister Harris concluded.

-30-