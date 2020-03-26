OCEAN TERRACE INN CLOSES DOWN PERMANENTLY

By: Contributor

Ocean Terrace Inn has announced that it will close its doors permanently, effective March 30, 2020.

A statement issued by Chairman Earl Kelly said:

We write to inform you that, effective March 30, 2020 the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) will close its doors. This is a result of continuing losses at the hotel that have now been exacerbated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has decimated the local and international hospitality and travel sectors.

As a result of the closure, uncertainty looms for the workers.

The statement further stated that:

The hotel appreciates the partnerships extended to the company over the years and the support from partner agencies has been invaluable.