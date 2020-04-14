One Person In Custody After Stabbing Incident

By: Staff Writer

One person is in police custody assisting with investigations in relation to a wounding incident that occurred yesterday in Cunningham Village, Cayon in which four persons were injured.

According to a press statement from the police, close to midday on Monday, three men were injured by the suspect who was armed with a knife. Another two men escaped unhurt, but one received minor injuries while running away from the scene.

The press statement revealed that:

The victims went to the Cayon Police Station and those hurt by the suspect were taken to the JNF Hospital- two by the Emergency Medical Service and one in the Police vehicle. Tarquel Burroughs and Ackin Barnes received injuries to their hands.

They were treated and discharged. Kevin Burroughs, who had visible injuries to his arm and face, was admitted.

Police investigations into the matter are on-going. Persons with information in relation to this incident are asked to call the Cayon Police Station by dialing 465-7258, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.