PERSONS WHO BREACH THE CURFEW WILL BE ARRESTED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 05, 2020 (RSCNPF): Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adolph Adams, has assured that persons who breach the curfew conditions will be arrested.

Twenty-six persons have been arrested since the State of Emergency took effect in the Federation on March 28.

“As law enforcement, we have a responsibility to protect the general public [and] also to protect ourselves, and so we will be enforcing the law…without any toleration to persons doing what is not required,” said ACP Adams.

A 24-hour curfew is currently being enforced. It began at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 04 and runs until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 08. The measures were put in place to restrict the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the Federation.

“Our job is to protect our citizens. Our job is to protect the most vulnerable…so we will be out there in our numbers enforcing the law,” warned the ACP.

According to section 19 of the Statutory Rules and Orders No. 10 of 2020, ‘Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 3) Regulations’, “A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these Regulations shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars or a term of imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months or to both and to forfeiture of any goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed.”

— 30 —

Disclaimer: This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and or commentaries. The views contained within are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE.