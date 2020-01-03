PIAN Purchases Bank of Nevis International Limited Banking Operations

By: Contributor

PIAN, Petrodel Investment Advisers (Nevis) Limited located at Nelson Spring are now controlling the operations of Bank of Nevis International Limited after purchasing the banking operations on December 31, 2019.

A release from the Bank of Nevis Limited stated:

“The Bank of Nevis Limited announces that it has entered into an agreement with Petrodel Investment Advisers (Nevis) Limited (PIAN), a Nevis registered company, for the purchase of the banking operations of Bank of Nevis International Limited. “

According to the press release, PIAN will own one hundred percent (100%) shares of Bank Of Nevis International Limited and will continue to operate the Bank under its existing name until further notice.



The Bank continued its operations uninterrupted at its new premises located at Island Main Road, Nelson Spring, Nevis from today, Friday 03 January 2020.