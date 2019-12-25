POLICE ENCOURAGE PUBLIC TO DO THEIR PART TO ENSURE A SAFE SUGAR MAS 48

Photo: Superintendent of Division ‘A’, Cromwell Henry

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 25, 2019 (RSCNPF): The celebration of Sugar Mas 48 has begun, and the Police are encouraging the public to adhere to the usual security protocols that are put in place yearly to ensure a safe Carnival season.

Superintendent for Division “A”, Cromwell Henry, while appearing on a recent “Policing With You”, reminded the public of various safety measures that will be implemented and enforced for the height of the season.

“This is the 48th edition of Carnival and I’m sure, by now, the general public knows what is expected from them with respect to security…We are reminding you of your obligation as citizens to assist in keeping the peace,” said Superintendent Henry.

He said that for the major events such as j’ouvert where large crowds will be gathered, the Police will be heavily enforcing the “no glass bottle” policy to prevent bottles being used as weapons. He also highlighted the importance of persons being aware of their surroundings especially in large crowds with the major upcoming events.

The Superintendent warned that the Police would be closely monitoring for vendors who occupy spaces in town without the proper approvals from the Carnival Committee during Sugar Mas. He explained that existing legislation permits the Carnival Committee to charge for the use of spaces in Basseterre within the carnival area for the sale of goods.

The public is also reminded that they should report any suspicious or illegal activity during the Carnival season by calling the crime hotline at 707.

