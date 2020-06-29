POLICE INVESTIGATING ARMED ROBBERY AT SUPERMARKET

Last Updated on June 29, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 29, 2020 (SKNIS): The Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a supermarket in Newtown on June 28, 2020.

The incident was reported close to 6 p.m. and the Police responded. Investigations so far have revealed that two (2) masked men, who were armed with what appeared to be knives, entered the establishment and demanded money. One of the assailants removed the cash pan from the register and they fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of money. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241 or their nearest Police Station.

—

