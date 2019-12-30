POLICE RECEIVE SALVATION ARMY’S ANNUAL WELFARE APPEAL AWARD

Photo 1: Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy receives award from Major Roxroy Campbell Photo 2: Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy hands over Police donation to Pastor Campbell; Photo 3: Captain Walter Bass hands over donation to Pastor Campbell on behalf of Police Credit Union

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 30, 2019 (RSCNPF): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force was given the Annual Welfare Appeal Award for 2019 for helping the Salvation Army bring cheer and supplies to those in need during the holiday season.

The award was presented to Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy by Major Roxroy Campbell who pastors the Salvation Army Church. Major Campbell disclosed that the award was being given to the Police for making a significant contribution to the Army’s welfare appeal for four consecutive years.

As had been done during previous years, money was collected from Police Officers and the civilian staff who work with the Police. At a brief ceremony at his office on December 24, 2019, the Commissioner handed over a donation of approximately $1,600 to Major Campbell, the largest contribution of all four years. An additional $500 was presented to Major Campbell by Captain Walter Bass on behalf of the Police Cooperative Credit Union.

“This is the fourth year that the Police, now under the baton of Commissioner Hilroy Brandy, has partnered with the Salvation Army to reach out to persons who are unfortunate or victims of emergencies and disasters…May we continue to work with one another and support those who are weak,” said Pastor at the Salvation Army, Major Roxroy Campbell and presented the plaque to the Commissioner.

Pastor Campbell noted that so far the organization has given out over 200 food hampers throughout the Federation with more to go before the end of the season. He said that they had visited the Cardin Home, the Grange Nursing Home and the JNF Hospital. He further noted that they also intend to revisit the hospital and Her Majesty’s Prison before the year ends.

“I want to thank God and thank the Police Officers…it is not easy to deal with crime and violence, but with God’s grace and strength he carries us through each day,” he said.

Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy thanked the Pastor for the award and in turn commended the organization for their outstanding years of service to the Federation. He also pledge that the Force would continue to help the organization in any way they could going forward.



— 30 —

Disclaimer:



This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and or commentaries. The views contained within are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE.