Premier Brantley to hold first monthly press conference for 2020

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN (January 2020) — The Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will host his first monthly press conference on Tuesday 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. It will be held at Cabinet Room on the 2nd Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

Premier Brantley will provide an update on matters of national interest and members of the press will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The press conference will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, and will also be available on THG Network, Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio and Freedom FM.

END

Disclaimer:

This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and or commentaries. The views contained within are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE.