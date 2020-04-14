REPORTS AGAINST POLICE OFFICERS BEING INVESTIGATED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 14, 2020 (RSCNPF): The Office of Professional Standards of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is currently investigating a number of

reports that have been made against Police Officers by members of the public.







The disclosure was made by Divisional Commander for District ‘A’, Superintendent

Cromwell Henry during his presentation at the National Emergency Operation

Center’s Daily Briefing on April 13, 2020. The reports allege that the Officers

used excessive force in apprehending persons who breached the curfew.

“These reports have been documented and would be investigated by the appropriate

department and would be resolved appropriately. I, again, want to reassure our

citizens that our Officers have been asked to always respect each individual

and to only use whatever force is necessary to achieve the particular objective

at the time,” Superintendent Henry said.

He also reminded citizens of their responsibility to always cooperate fully with the Police and to comply with whatever directions are given. He added that a formal

complaint could always be made afterwards if the person felt it was necessary.



— 30 —–