By: St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party

Basseterre, St Kitts, December 30, 2019 – Samia Yaba Nkrumah, the only daughter of Ghana’s first President, the legendary Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his Egyptian wife, Madam Fathia Halim Rizk is the guest speaker at the Annual New Year’s Gala on Friday 3rd January 2020 hosted by The Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas at the St Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino.



Born in 1960, the year Ghana declared its status as a Republic, Samia and her siblings left Ghana in 1966 after the illegal overthrow of the government of Kwame Nkrumah. For about a decade the family lived in Egypt returning to Ghana in the 70’s and then leaving again in the 80’s. Samia, who is fluent in Arabic, Italian and English and has worked for many years as a journalist and media consultant, was educated in Ghana, Egypt and the UK. She is married and has a son, Kwame.



Returning to Ghana permanently in 2008 after many years of living abroad, Samia signalled her intention to “rekindle the vision of Kwame Nkrumah”. This she did by joining the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and contesting the 2008 parliamentary elections in the Jomoro constituency in the Western region of Ghana and winning decisively. In 2011 she made history by becoming the chairpersonship of the CPP, the only female leader of a political party in Ghana and also the youngest to occupy such a prominent role.



Samia is the founder and president of the _Kwame Nkrumah Pan-African Centre_, an organisation, set up to promote Kwame Nkrumah’s vision, philosophy and political culture within the context of a united Africa. As she articulates it, “We must unite politically and integrate our economies for the benefit of African people”. Samia is a firm believer in the application of local culture and knowledge in solving local problems and has inspired many young people in the areas of Pan-Africanism, politics, and the environment.



Tickets for the Gala of the new year, dubbed “The 2020 Red Formal Attire-Affair” are now on sale.

According to organisers, cocktails begin from 6:00 pm to 7:30pm.



“The 2020 Red Formal Attire-Affair will be held under the theme “NextGen SKN..A Legacy of Quality Leadership,” said the spokesman, who disclosed that entertainment will include Polanco on the Saxaphone, the KC5 Band and regional comedian out of Trinidad…Ms Rachael Price with “Belly Full of Laugh.”

Cover charge for this auspicious event is EC $270.00 or US$100.00 per person.



Tickets are available at Unit A6, the Sands Complex, Basseterre. You can also call 663-6700.