Sir Viv Richards voted county cricket’s greatest overseas player

Last Updated on June 11, 2020

Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards, KNH, OBE

By: T. Chapman

Antiguan, Sir Vivian Richards has been voted as English county cricket’s greatest overseas player by BBC Sport users.

Richards won the popular vote after gaining 43.2% of the final vote.

He finished ahead of former West Indies captain, Sir Clive Lloyd (9.2%), and ex-New Zealand all-rounder Sir Richard Hadlee (8.5%).

Richards, who represented Somerset and Glamorgan in the English domestic game, was named as the best overseas player at both counties back in May when BBC conducted a poll for each individual county.

The 17 county winners that went through to the overall vote were:

Allan Donald, Asif Iqbal, Brian Davison, Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Curtly Ambrose, Darren Lehmann, David Boon, Desmond Haynes, Glenn Turner, Imran Khan, Ken McEwan, Kumar Sangakkara, Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, Mike Procter and Sir Richard Hadlee.

Story Credit: BBC Sports