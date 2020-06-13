Last Updated on June 13, 2020

Sourced Information: SKNIS

Sixty-eight (68) courtesy clerks also referred to as baggers, at the three main supermarkets in St. Kitts, will receive gift vouchers compliments Dr. Lincoln Carty, for their service to the people during the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Federation.

“To show my gratitude and appreciation to our various courtesy clerks, I decided to give a gift voucher to every single one of those courtesy clerks in the three main supermarkets I shop at – Ram’s, Best Buy and Valu Mart,” said Dr. Carty at the June 10 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing. “I made a cheque and found that there are 68 courtesy clerks who worked through and are still working through the period of the pandemic and I decided that I would give each of them a donation.”

The voucher reads: ’this is redeemed in the amount of $3400. This certificate entitles 68 courtesy clerks to the purchase of merchandise and products at Ram’s, Valu Mart and Best Buy Supermarkets.’ Dr. Carty noted that the vouchers are not redeemable for cash and not valid for the purchase of alcohol and cigarettes.

Abdias Samuel, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, accepted a prototype of the voucher and thanked Dr. Carty for exercising his civic duty, adding “we continue to see our citizens rise to the occasion and acknowledge all of our citizens even those who do things we don’t even acknowledge ourselves.”

Dr. Carty used the occasion to express profound gratitude to all stakeholders who played and continue to play a vital role in ensuring that citizens and residents are protected from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

