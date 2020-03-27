SKELEC’s Response to the COVID-19

As you may all be aware, on 25th March 2020, the Minister of State with responsibility for Health reported that

St. Kitts and Nevis now has two confirmed two cases of Covid-19. At SKELEC, the health and wellness of our staff and customers is our priority as such kindly note the following:

1. Hand sanitizers are available for use at the entry and exit points of our Central Street and Needsmust locations.



2. Customers are encouraged to use the check drop box, Ebizz and other e-services for bill payments online.



4. Customers are asked to stand 6 feet apart from each other while waiting to pay their bill at our main

office.



3. Customers are asked to avoid unnecessary visits to our main office by contacting our Customer Service Department by calling 465-2000 or emailing customerservice@skelec.kn.



5. We have equipped our frontline staff with masks, gloves and access to hand sanitizers.



6. We have limited non-essential contact visits for our field workers to reduce the spread of the virus.



7. We are strengthening our internal and external communication initiatives to ensure that our staff and customersnm are updated with the latest information about Covid-19.



8. Staff who are unwell and are experiencing flu like symptoms are asked to stay at home and seek medical

attention.



9. Staff are also encouraged to engage in preventative measures including proper hand hygiene to limit the spread of the virus



10. Both staff and our customers are asked to avoid shaking hands, touching faces, eyes, nose and mouth.



11. Visit https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public for more information about the virus.



We encourage all persons to pay close attention to official government sources and to remain calm while practicing proper hand hygiene.

We at SKELEC are doing the best we can to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.

