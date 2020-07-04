SKN COVID-19 Update: One New Case Recorded

Last Updated on July 4, 2020

By: Tito Chapman

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Health, Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett revealed that the Federation of St. Kitts-Nevis has recorded one new case of Covid-19.

Byron-Nisbett made the revelation at an Emergency NEOC briefing held at 4:30pm Saturday afternoon. The Health Minister informed the nation that the patient is a returning national who travelled from Washington, DC on June 19.

The patient was quarantined on arrival. Since the positive result, the patient has been isolated.

The number of persons who have been confirmed infected by the viral illness now stands at 16; 12 on St. Kitts and 4 on Nevis.

Prior to the announcement, St. Kitts and Nevis had been Covid free for 76 days.

Fifteen persons have recovered from the virus thus far. Currently, 62 persons are quarantined in a government facility.

There have been zero deaths to date.

