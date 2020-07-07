SKN COVID UPDATE: 38 PERSONS QUARANTINED

Last Updated on July 7, 2020

By: Tito Chapman

Thirty-eight persons are currently quarantined in St. Kitts and Nevis. 17 on Nevis and 21 on St. Kitts. This is according to the latest report issued today at 3:00pm.

To date, St. Kitts & Nevis has recorded 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 15 recovered and 1 active case. No deaths has been recorded.

According to the latest data, 493 persons have been tested so far of which 477 persons tested negative and 16 positive.

Currently, one person is in isolation.

Persons quarantined are nationals who returned home. They are being housed at government designated quarantine sites.

There are three sites on St. Kitts, namely, the Ocean Terrace Inn, the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Hotel and the Ministry of Health Building in the Fortlands area. On Nevis, an apartment complex in the Potworks area is being utilized.

St. Kitts and Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 102

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

