SKN passport ranks 27th most powerful in the world

SKN passport ranks 27th most powerful in the world

By: Contributor

St. Kitts and Nevis Passport is ranked #27 in the world, #1 in the OECS and #2 in the Caribbean for 2020.

As per the 2020 Henley Passport Index ranking, St. Kitts and Nevis provides visa free access to 154 destinations.

According to the 2020 Henley Passport Index ranking, Barbados has the most powerful passport in the Caribbean region while positioned globally at number 24 with its visa-free access to 164 destinations.

Bahamas and St. Kitts and Nevis are tied for the 2nd position in the top 10 most powerful Caribbean Passports while Antigua and Bar Barbuda is ranked third.

The full top 10 most powerful Caribbean passports in 2020 are:

1.Barbados- ranking at #24 with visa-free access to 164 destinations

2. Bahamas tied with St Kitts and Nevis –ranking at #27 with visa-free access to 154 destinations

3. Antigua and Barbuda – ranking at #30 with visa-free access to 150 destinations

4. Trinidad and Tobago – ranking at #31 with visa-free access to 149 destinations

5. St Vincent and the Grenadines- ranking at #32 with visa-free access to 146 destinations

6. St Lucia- ranking at #33 with visa-free access to 145 destinations

7. Grenada- ranking at #35 with visa-free access to 142 destinations

8. Dominica- ranking at #37 with visa-free access to 139 destinations

9.Belize- ranking at #56 with visa-free access to 100 destinations

10. Guyana- ranking at #60 with visa-free access to 88 destinations

Japan ranks #1 in the world, a position they have held for the past three years. Their passport grants visa-free access to 191 destinations.

The other top 9 most power passports in the world are:

2.Singapore- visa-free access to 190 destinations

3. Germany and South Korea- visa-free access to 189 destinations

4.Finland and Italy- visa-free access to 188 destinations

5. Denmark, Luxembourg, and Spain- visa-free access to 187 destinations

6. France and Sweden- visa-free access to 186 destinations

7. Austria, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland- visa-free access to 185 destinations

8. Belgium, Greece, Norway, United Kingdom, and United States- visa-free access to 184 destinations

9. Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Malta, and New Zealand- visa-free access to 183 destinations

10. Hungary, Lithuania, and Slovakia- visa-free access to 181 destinations.