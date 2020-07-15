SKN Students Can Remain In U.S. With Virtual Classes

Last Updated on July 15, 2020

By: Tito Chapman

St. Kitts and Nevis students, who are studying in the United States won’t have to leave the country or transfer if their college or university adopts virtual classrooms as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities, the Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the pandemic.

The decision to rescind the rule was announced at the start of a hearing in a federal lawsuit in Boston which was brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said federal immigration authorities agreed to pull the July 6 directive and “return to the status quo.”

This applies to students that are already studying in the United States.

