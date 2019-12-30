Soca artist lacks Nevisian support in international contest

Photo caption 1: Kenny ‘Eazi’ Warner will represent the federation in the annual World Championships of Performing Arts on July 2020 in the United States of America in the performing arts, focusing his talents on the singing aspect of the competition.

By: Pamela Diaz

CEPA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (Monday December 30th, 2019) – With over 15 years in the music industry and an extensive repertoire in the performing arts, Kenny ‘Eazi’ Warner is one of the most popular soca artists in the federation and will represent the island in July 2020 for the annual World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA). What’s Kenny’s biggest concern with representing the federation? Getting support from his own people.

Warner admits that he gets a lot of verbal support and encouragement from the community after announcing his participation in the competition but confesses that his main concern is the financial aspect of the trip.

“They are happy to hear that I am going into this competition but when it’s time for actually backing, financially, I am not seeing that…The real feedback that I need is sponsorship and I really haven’t gotten positive feedback when seeking sponsorship.

“Because it’s something that people never heard about, they don’t understand that this is a competition that benefits us, so people are still sketchy about sponsoring,” he said.

Warner stated that so far, he’s only gotten financial assistance from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Classique Promotion, based in the United States of America (USA) and Fitzroy Warner.

Even with his current sponsors, he explained that representing the federation on an international scale is costly and thus far, he has invested a great deal of his personal finances into the trip.

“Even if it’s something small, it could add up and help with expenses because it’s very expensive…so I’m seeking sponsorship. I’ve sent out a few letters and I haven’t really gotten much sponsorship, but I am still hopeful that I would get sponsorship,” he said.

He also stated that he is the only person representing the federation in this competition and outlined his hope after participating in the competition.

“I understand the importance of it for performing arts for St. Kitts and Nevis so I am hopeful that me entering this competition will open a lot of opportunities for other individuals as well as myself.

“As the competition goes, you will have scouts and you will have people looking for the next big artist so I also want to display my talents, my writing skills, my singing skills, so I want to do some original songs,’ he said.

The WCOPA is hosted annually in the USA and this year is scheduled July 24th -August 2nd in California. Although Warner is still debating whether to do a reggae or soca piece, he confirmed that one of his songs will be his 2016 hit ‘Stay positive.’ The competition sees acts from the wide array of talent in the performing arts industry from places such as Germany, Australia, China and Barbados. The winners can claim prizes such as scholarship, medals, sponsorship, contracts and one country can participate in any of the performing arts areas as possible.

Persons interested in making a contribution to Kenny ‘Eazi’ Warner, as he represents the federation in the WCOPA can contact him at 1-869-665-7802 or on social media under the name ‘Kenny Eazi Warner’ or ‘Eazi’ or email him at kennywarner12@gmail.com.

Disclaimer:

This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and or commentaries. The views contained within are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE.