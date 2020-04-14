SOCIAL MEDIA CRISIS COMMUNICATION TIPS





By: Tito Chapman,

Founder and Lead Content Creator

titochapman@sknpulse.com



The recent COVID-19 outbreak has affected the way the world operates. At SKN PULSE, we understand the need for increased communication activity via online mediums during these trying times.

Essentially, we are of the view that businesses that continue to engage their online community will come out of this situation the strongest.

For businesses that aren’t effectively utilising their online mediums, we have designed a recommendations list to help keep your audience up to date and informed on changes revolving around your business.



Recommendations:



*UPDATE BUSINESS PROFILE INFORMATION:

Updating profile information regarding changes due to COVID-19 (updating bios, hours of operation, delivery information, etc.)



*INCREASE YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA POSTING:

Create tailored posts as needed to be posted on social media channels, (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) in regards to COVID-19 pandemic.



*ENSURE EFFECTIVE COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT:



Have your Social Media lead personnel working around the clock so as to instantly connect with audience. Doing this would boost your response rate but more importantly, necessary information would be provided and customers questions answered.



*INCORPORATE THE USE OF AD BOOSTING FOR VERY SIGNIFICANT POSTS:

Highlight iniatives that your team is undertaking, be it giving out care-packages, offering masks, setting up the work space to reflect the new distancing guidelines.

Additional Tip: To effectively communicate with staff. We highly recommend the use SLACK.

It is an effective communication tool that helps to keep everybody connected even when they aren’t in office. Line staff can quickly share important information with company-wide announcements, specific department communications and even send one-on-one direct messages.