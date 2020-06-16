Solution to Pollution Repurposing Plastic Contest

Last Updated on June 16, 2020

BASSETERRE (16th June, 2020): The Sustainable Destination Council (SDC) of The Ministry of Tourism is currently making plans for the 4th annual Plastic Free July Awareness Campaign.

One of the activities planned for this year is the Solution to Pollution Plastic Contest which consists of three categories:

Beauty/ Accessories

Household Items

Creatively You ( Virtual Arts 2D and 3D)

There is also a special category for children 4 -12 years old. There are very attractive prizes to be won.

All interested persons are asked to contact the Ministry of Tourism at 467‐1390 or visit the Facebook Page @StKittsSDC for more information on the contest including the judging criteria.

Please note that all entries must be submitted to Ministry of Tourism between July 1 – 13. Judging takes place on July 16.