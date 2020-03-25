St Kitts and Nevis confirms two COVID-19 cases

By: Staff Writer

Junior Minister of Health in the Federal Parliament, Wendy Phipps announced earlier today, Wednesday 25th March, that there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on St. Kitts.

The individuals are a 57 year-old female and a 21 year-old male. Both recently travelled from New York on March 18.

According to the Jr. Minister Phipps, both persons were self quarantined at their home.

In a statement she said:

In my capacity as Minister of State with responsibility for Health, it is my duty to inform you that as of 11.03 p.m. on Tuesday March 24, 2020, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis confirmed its two cases .

Since the announcement, schools were officially closed for Easter vacation until further notice.

It was only yesterday, (Tuesday 24 March) at a press conference Prime Minister Harris emphasized that the government’s proactive efforts shielded the country from the dreaded virus.

288 persons are in self quarantine and four persons are in a government quarantine facility.