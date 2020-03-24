ST. KITTS NEVIS CLOSES BORDERS TO ALL INCOMING TRAVELLERS

By: Staff Writer

Prime Minister Timothy Harris earlier today, announced the closure of St. Kitts and Nevis borders effective 11:59pm on Wednesday 25th March 2020.

All ports will be closed to all incoming travellers until Tuesday April 7th 2020.



Cargo operations via air or sea will be permitted as well as emergency flights.



The move is part of the Government’s efforts to effectively control the spread of the virus in the event a case or cases of COV1D-19 (Coronavirus) arises. Currently, there are no cases of COVID-19 in the Federation.



Prior to the announcement, the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis had imposed travel restrictions and manadatory quarantine for all incoming travellers.