St Kitts-Nevis keeps borders closed 

Last Updated on June 13, 2020

By: T. Chapman

St Kitts and Nevis’ borders will remain closed to further protect citizens a d residents from the COVID-19 virus said Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris during an address to the nation on Friday.

Prime Minister Harris said”

“Our borders remain closed to international commercial flights and visitors so as to prevent, and or delay the possibility of importing any new cases of COVID-19.”

According to Harris, consultations are ongoing with the relevant stakeholders to determine when the borders can safely reopen.

He said:

“A coordinated effort is being made with regional and international partners as to the opportune time to open our borders, but until such a decision is arrived at, our borders will remain closed and the established protocols followed.”

“We continue to act with caution with respect to our borders as we have seen in some countries that there has been a spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 when restrictions were lifted.”

St Kitts and Nevis closed their borders to all commercial airline flights on March 25 to safe guard citizens and residents against COVID-19.