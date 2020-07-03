St Kitts Nevis on UK Travel Corridor list – No Self Isolation, No Quarantine

Last Updated on July 3, 2020

St. Kitts and Nevis on Travel Corridor list

Persons arriving in UK from St. Kitts and Nevis will not have to self-isolate or go into quarantine

Travellers must complete Passenger Location form

By: T. Chapman

Story Credit: United Kingdom Government

Effective July 10, 2020, persons arriving in the United Kingdom travelling from St. Kitts and Nevis and who did not travel to countries that are not on the exemption list will not have to self-isolate or go into quarantine as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

This applies to all travel to England, by train, ferry, coach, air or any other route. If you have been to or stopped in a country that’s not on the Travel Corridor list you will have to self-isolate until 14 days have passed since you left that country.

The exemption rules which was published on Friday, 3 July 2020, states that all arriving passengers must complete a Passenger Location form.

You must complete this form before you arrive in the UK. You cannot submit the form until 48 hours before arrival in the UK. You’ll need to show your completed form when you arrive at the UK border, either by printing a copy or showing it on your phone on. www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-corridors.

The government will use this information to contact you if you or someone you’ve travelled with develops coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms, and to check that you’re self-isolating for the first 14 days after you arrive in the UK.

The release warned that those who fail to complete the form may be fined up to £100 for refusing to provide contact details, or if the rule is broken more than once.

The Travel Corridors: Countries and territories exemption list

Travel Corridors list

Ireland, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man are also exempted.

The UK Government will also be exempting the 14 British Overseas Territories: Anguilla, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands.

