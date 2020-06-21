ST. KITTS-NEVIS PRIME MINISTER PROMOTES YOGA FOR PHYSICAL AND MENTAL WELL-BEING

Last Updated on June 21, 2020



Photo: St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 21, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is promoting the spiritual, mental and physical practice of yoga as a useful stress reliever that can be used by citizens and residents, particularly during this difficult time when the world is faced by the challenge of the COVID-19 virus.



Prime Minister Harris’ words come as the global community observes the sixth observation of International Day of Yoga today, Sunday, June 21. Yoga is regarded as a practice that promotes the union of the body with consciousness and the union of consciousness with the soul.



With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the internationally accepted guidelines of social distancing adopted by most nations, Prime Minister Harris stated that the International Yoga Day 2020 theme of “Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family” is well chosen and comes at a timely moment.



“That’s because 2020 – with its shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders – has seen the home take on heightened significance; home is our sanctuary and safe harbour as we ride out this storm,” Dr. Harris said.



The St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister added, “Although staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic is a mere inconvenience for some, there are far too many people around the world who are at home because they are out of work. Unemployment is a source of stress, and yoga can be an effective antidote to the accompanying feelings of agitation, hopelessness and anxiety.”



As Lead Spokesman for CARICOM on all matters relating to health, the Honourable Prime Minister wholeheartedly endorsed the International Day of Yoga and its focus this year on home and family “which both represent the best of the human spirit.”



