St. Kitts & Nevis Takes Further Action Against COVID-19

March 23, 2020

To date, St. Kitts & Nevis has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. Together with the world, St. Kitts & Nevis is navigating the rapid changes taking place as a result of a shared global effort to control the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). During this time, our foremost priority is to protect the health and safety of all citizens, visitors and residents.

To help control the spread of the virus and, the Federal Government of St. Kitts & Nevis is now advising citizens and residents to avoid all non-essential travel to countries or jurisdictions where cases have been reported and where there is local/community transmission, including: China, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, the European Union (EU), Switzerland, the United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA), as well as the Dutch and French territories in the Caribbean.

International travellers from the aforementioned countries or jurisdictions will be refused entry, therefore they are strongly advised not to travel to St. Kitts & Nevis at this time. Visitors, nationals and legal residents of St. Kitts & Nevis, Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) Freedom of Movement certificate holders and work permit holders, arriving from any destination regardless of their point of origin will be subject to an advanced screening at the port of entry and a mandatory quarantine period of no less than 14-days. Please note the following:

For the 14-day mandatory quarantine, movement will be restricted to a Government designated facility. Persons in quarantine will receive health checks by the Ministry of Health’s designated quarantine officials on a daily basis. Persons may be refused entry. Any person found in breach of the terms of his / her quarantine shall be liable on summary conviction to the penalties as outlined in the Public Health Quarantine Regulations (SRO No. 2 of 2020). Travellers are advised to contact their hotel in advance of arrival to request information about fees and policies if travellers choose to postpone or cancel their trip.

For anyone choosing to forgo travel during this uncertain time, please know that we remain committed to delivering an outstanding experience of our twin-island destination and look forward to the time when this situation is behind us. In the meantime, we ask all persons to stay informed about the latest news and developments relating to COVID-19 and to take all recommended precautions including everyday preventative actions to help stem the spread of the virus, including frequent handwashing and practicing social distancing.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit:

