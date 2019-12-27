St Kitts Welcomes Four Ships On Boxing Day

By: Contributor

St. Kitts is living up to its name as Caribbean Cruise Destination of the Year. With the opening of the new pier, the Tourism sector is booming. Eleven ships in three days; four cruise ships on Christmas Eve, three on Christmas Day and four on Boxing Day.

Over a three day period, a total of 20,000 plus passengers and crew have visited St. Kitts.

On Christmas Eve, four ships were docked at Port Zante: Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas, with 4,387 passengers; Princess Cruises’ Crown Princess, with 3,115 passengers; Oceania Cruises’ 654-passenger MS Insignia and the 1,365-passenger Holland America Line’s MS Veendam.

Yesterday, (Boxing Day) in excess of 10,000 passengers visited St. Kitts. Docked at the piers were Serenade of the Seas, Norwegian Epic, Aida Diva and Star Flyer.

Two Ships will be in port today and will dock at Port Zante. They are:

Marella Explorer II

Pacific Princess