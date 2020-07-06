Statement concerning the citizenship status of Ramon Olorunwa Abbas

Last Updated on July 6, 2020

July 6th, 2020

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has become aware of reports and rumors concerning the Federation’s citizenship of a Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, allegedly a person of interest to the United States FBI.

We note that the Nigeria-born Mr. Abbas, 37, was granted a St. Kitts and Nevis passport in February 2020 by virtue of his marriage to Shawana Nakesia Chapman, 32, a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis by birth and the United States of America. Ms. Chapman, a resident of North Carolina, USA, married Mr. Abbas in Nigeria in October 2018, thereby conferring him with the right to St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship.

Any suggestion that citizenship was obtained through means other than marriage – such as the country’s Citizenship by Investment program, which includes rigorous background checks – is therefore utterly false and willfully misleading.





Media Contact for the Citizenship by Investment Unit:

Les Khan PMP, MSOC, BBA

CEO, Citizenship by Investment Unit

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

khan.les@sknciu.com

1 869 662 3548 (St. Kitts)

1 813 403 7714 (International)

Disclaimer: This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and or commentaries. The views contained within are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

