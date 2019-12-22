THREE CHARGED IN SUPERMARKET ROBBERY

By: Staff Writer

Three men have been charged for the offence of Robbery which occurred at a supermarket in the Camps Area on December 6.

In three separate bulletins issued on the 19, 20 and 21 of December, the Police indicated that three men were charged with the offence of Robbery.

The bulletin stated:

On December 17, 20-year-old Private Michael Saunders of Conaree Village was charged for the offence of Robbery.

Two other men were charged on December 19 and 20. The Police charged 27-year-old Laureston Ryan and Denzil Steven of Sandy Point for the same offence of Robbery.