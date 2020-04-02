TRAVEL ADVISORY ON SUSPENSION OF PASSENGERS SERVICES

LIAT wishes to advise that due to updated impact of COVID 19 as well as the border closures and travel restrictions across the LIAT network, that the airline will suspend ALL passenger services from 4th April for a period of 14 days in the first instance. The suspension will be reviewed after the first fourteen days.





All passengers booked during the period of suspension will automatically have their bookings automatically cancelled. ** Once we announce the resumptions of services, passengers will be allowed to rebook via our Reservations Call Centre or Ticketing Offices. Please see the UPDATED COVID-19 WAIVER POLICY for more information.





Passengers can check their bookings online at www.liat.com





LIAT CARGO OPERATIONS REMAIN OPEN

During this period, LIAT Cargo is still open and available for your shipping needs. For more information, please contact our Cargo Department. More information at www.liat.com/quikpak-cargo.





LIAT remains committed to ensuring that our region is connected. We would like to thank our staff, customers and stakeholders for their loyalty and understanding during this unprecedented time.





** If you have booked your ticket through a travel agent, please contact your travel agent to amend your booking or exchange your ticket for future travel.





The information on this Travel Advisory is current as of 2nd April 2020 1:00 p.m. It is subject to change without prior notice.