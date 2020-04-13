TRENDING NEWS: MULTIPLE STABBING INCIDENT IN CAYON

By: Staff Writer

Police on St. Kitts are investigating a multiple stabbing incident which occurred earlier today, Easter Monday in Cayon.



According to information several persons were injured by a male resident. The exact number of victims wasn’t confirmed by the police, however, they did confirm that they were investigating a stabbing incident in Cayon.

They said:

The incident occurred close to midday. One person has been admitted to hospital and several others were injured. The Police are still conducting their investigations.

No further details were provided.

More details to follow as information becomes available.