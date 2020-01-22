NIA announces availability of UVI Scholarships 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 22, 2020) – The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration regarding the availability of University of the Virgin Islands Scholarships 2020.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis invites graduates of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) as well as the Nevis Sixth Form College to apply for University of the Virgin Island scholarships.

Note that persons who may have graduated years ago are welcome to apply.

Scholarships are only available to graduates who are interested in undertaking studies at UVI for a maximum of (4) four years.

The following documents are required to be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources by Monday, March 30th, 2020:

– One (1) original and One (1) copy of your completed Application Form

– One (1) original and One (1) certified copy of Birth Certificate

– Originals and certified copies of high school and college Certificates of Qualification

– One (1) original and One (1) certified copy of University Acceptance Letter

Application Forms are attached or can be collected from the Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration, located on the 2nd floor of the Social Security building at Penny’s Estate.

Should you have any other concerns/ questions, do not hesitate to contact the persons listed below:

Shanola Murrey-Gill (Mrs)

Training Officer

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

(869) 469 5521 Ext. 5163

Ronice Williams (Ms)

Human Resources Assistant

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

(869) 469 5521 Ext. 5164

Jamilla Adams (Mr)

Assistant Manager/ Training Officer

Human Resources (St Kitts)

(869) 467 1323

END