Trending: Returning Nationals Must Pay US$500 Quarantine Fee

Last Updated on June 25, 2020

Nationals returning to St. Kitts and Nevis must pay a US$500 fee to cover their time in quarantine.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws at the NEOC media brief yesterday , (Wednesday 24 June), revealed that those being quarantined will be at a government facility, Ocean Terrace Inn in Fortlands.

All persons returning to the federation will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine. The fee covers the duration of the stay. According to Dr Laws, this cost is to be borne by the incoming passenger.

At the end of the quarantine period, a sample will be taken and tested by the local laboratory, a cost of US$100 is attached.

The CMO said:

The cost is US$100. Now part of that fee goes to Next Generation Lab for processing the sample. However, the rest covers the cost for the personal protective gear that must be work by the health professionals to take the sample, and then the sampling requires the use of a swab and a viral transport media. And so the fee covers the entire cost of sampling.

As part of the terms and conditions, incoming travellers are responsible for their meals and laundry and could be assisted by their relatives.

Dr Laws stated:

Please note your local relatives are welcomed and are encouraged to assist you with your meals and your laundry. Now the Public Health team will monitor you during the 14-day period to ensure that you’re not experiencing any of the COVID-like symptoms.

Persons wishing to return to the federation must make a request to the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority or the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority if they are landing in Nevis.

The CMO stated:

…..you must send a letter or an email of application to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SCASPA requesting same with the details of your charter

Up to press time, it was unclear how the government is expected to collect the fees from those who are returning to the federation as the CMO didn’t outline such details.

